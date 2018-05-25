Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol is out in full force for the Memorial Holiday Weekend.

Troopers will be on the lookout for motorists exceeding the speed limit, seat belt violations, and impaired drivers. The annual Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort) is aimed at keeping roadways and waterway safe.

“Troopers will be available to provide assistance and enforce Missouri laws all across the state,” said Colonel Sandra K. Karsten, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. “No matter what plans you make, whether you’re on the highway or on the water, please be courteous and pay attention. If you drink alcohol, never operate a vehicle or vessel. Have a safe Memorial Day weekend.”

This year’s counting period for the holiday weekend begins at 6 p.m., Friday, May 25, and ends at 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 28, 2018.

In addition, the Patrol will assign troopers to 20-mile intervals along Interstates 29, 44, 55, and 70, and U.S. Highways 60 and 61 on May 25, 2018 and May 28, 2018.

Over the 2017 Memorial Day holiday weekend, nine people died and 496 were injured in 1,122 traffic crashes. Last year, troopers made 107 DWI arrests.

There were 15 boating crashes which included seven injuries and one fatality over the holiday weekend last year. Two people also drowned over last year’s holiday weekend. Troopers arrested 20 people for boating while intoxicated in 2017.

Motorists or boaters in need of assistance or who want to report a crime should use the Highway Patrol’s Emergency Assistance number 1-800-525-5555 or *55 on a cellular phone. For road condition reports, travelers can visit the Patrol’s website at www.mshp.dps.mo.gov. Click on the Road Condition icon to view road construction areas throughout the state or call 1-888-275-6636.