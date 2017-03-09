Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Paula Poundstone Talks About Her Upcoming Performance At Sheldon Concert Hall

Paula Poundstone Talks About Her Upcoming Performance At Sheldon Concert Hall

Paula Poundstone is most famous for her work on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and NPR’s Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. Paula joined John Carney to talk about her upcoming performance at the Sheldon Concert Hall on March 25th.

2017/03/09 1:24 PM

By Brady Hempen

