ST. LOUIS (KTRS) Stifel Financial Corp. has entered into a 10-year building naming-rights agreement to rename Peabody Opera House as Stifel Theatre. The partnership, which further solidifies the historic entertainment venue’s status in downtown St. Louis, is an extension of Stifel Financial Corp.’s more than 125-year history in St. Louis. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Stifel Theatre is a historic, 3,100-seat theater in downtown St. Louis. Originally opened in 1934 as the Kiel Opera House, the venue closed in 1991. After a $78.7 million restoration in 2010, the theater re-opened as Peabody Opera House in 2011. The venue plays host to a variety of events, including concerts, comedy shows, touring Broadway shows and family shows. Stifel Theatre was restored and is operated by a joint venture made up of Chris McKee, Joe McKee, and the St. Louis Blues ownership group, headed by Blues Chairman Tom Stillman.