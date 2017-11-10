WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is dead after being struck while walking away from his car after it crashed or broke down along a service road in Warrenton.

Authorities say the 21-year-old Christopher Robbins walked away from his car along an Interstate 70 service road. He was struck by a pickup truck about a half-mile from his car.

The pickup driver told authorities he couldn’t see Robbins, who was wearing dark clothes. Robbins car was found in a ditch

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.