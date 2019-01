Lake St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A fatal accident in Lake St. Louis is being investigated.

Police say early Monday morning, a vehicle crashed on eastbound 70 near Lake St. Louis and struck a pedestrian. That pedestrian was killed. There’s no word on why this individual was walking along the highway.

This resulted in the highway being shut down for several hours, snarling the morning rush hour traffic.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.