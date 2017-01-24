Pedestrian struck and killed Monday evening

( KTRS ) Police are reporting that a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening. Little information has been released about the incident. Police are only saying that it took place around 5:45 pm near the intersection of N. Kingshighway and Vernon Ave. One male victim was hit by a vehicle and died at the […]

