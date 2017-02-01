Pedestrian struck and killed on WB I-70

( KTRS ) A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night on Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the victim has been identified as 30 yr old Amanda Greer, of Pacific. She was reportedly struck three times in the westbound lanes around 6 p.m last night. Troopers report that Greer […]

( KTRS ) A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night on Interstate 70 near Lake St. Louis.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that the victim has been identified as 30 yr old Amanda Greer, of Pacific. She was reportedly struck three times in the westbound lanes around 6 p.m last night. Troopers report that Greer was hit in the passing lane after walking across several lanes of the interstate.

All three drivers, two women and a man, remained at the scene and cooperated with the Missouri Highway Patrol’s investigation.

The westbound lanes near Bryan Road were closed to traffic after the incident.