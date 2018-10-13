Pence campaigned for Davis on Friday at a fundraising event in Springfield, Illinois. Davis is one of four Illinois congressman whose seats are being targeted by Democrats as they try to regain control of the House.

The Taylorville Republican faces a challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield for the 13th Congressional District seat.

Pence said Davis, as chairman of a House agriculture subcommittee, helped President Donald Trump negotiate the new U.S.-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.

Democrats also are targeting GOP Reps. Randy Hultgren, Peter Roskam and Mike Bost.