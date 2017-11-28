ST. CHARLES (KTRS) A person of interest is in custody in Wednesday’s shooting near Francis Howell High School. The St. Charles County SWAT team was again searching this morning for a suspect in yesterday’s shooting of a teacher who was jogging near Francis Howell high School. St. Charles County Police Public Affairs Officer Val Joyner says no one has been hurt.

Police in the air spotted a tent in the woods Thursday morning, prompting another school lockdown. Francis Howell High School and Francis Howell Union are on exterior lockdown, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building as a precautionary measure.

Nearby schools including Meadows Parkway Early Childhood Center, Independence, John Weldon, Daniel Boone, and Bryan and Francis Howell Middle School were on soft lockdown as a safety precaution. That means no outside activities and a heightened sense of awareness at those buildings.