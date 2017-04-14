Person of Interest in Custody in Toddler’s Death in Belleville

BELLEVILLE, IL (KTRS) The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-year-old’s death in Belleville early Friday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 26-hundred block of Eastview Drive in Belleville about one o-clock Friday morning. The two-year-old boy was originally taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville by the child’s mother and […]
BELLEVILLE, IL (KTRS) The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-year-old’s death in Belleville early Friday. Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 26-hundred block of Eastview Drive in Belleville about one o-clock Friday morning. The two-year-old boy was originally taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville by the child’s mother and boyfriend, and flown to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is continuing with interviews being conducted and an autopsy performed. Investigators say there is a person of interest at this time. There have been no charges issued yet.
