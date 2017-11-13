Madison, IL (KTRS) Updated at 1:30 p.m., 11/14/2017

The Major Case Squad is asking the public’s help in searching for a person of interest in a homicide last night in East St. Louis. Illinois State Police say Shavon L. Brownlee is being sought in the murder of a 21-year-old man last night. The victim’s name has not been released. Anyone with information on Brownlee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Illinois State Police Special Agent Travis Irwin at (309) 232-8181.

Earlier story: The Major Case Squad is investigating a murder in the metro-east.

Investigators say a man’s body was found inside of a parked car near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fourth Street in Madison at around 7 p.m. Monday. The victim had been shot to death. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

There’s no word on a motive in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-709-7553.