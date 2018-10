(KTRS) ST. LOUIS MO Westbound Highway 70 over the Blanchette Bridge was closed for three hours, due a man stuck underneath the Bridge. The man reportedly wondered up on the bridge from the Casino side and got stuck on a pylon just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency crews brought in a boom with a bucket to get to the man. No injuries reported. Westbound 70 at 270 opened up at 12:30 this morning.