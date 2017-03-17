Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Peter Coyote Talks About His Newest Movie

News from Carney

Peter Coyote joined John Carney to talk about his career and his new movie, Americana. This movie is about an alcoholic film editor puts together the pieces of his movie star sister’s murder.

2017/03/17 3:04 PM

By Brady Hempen

