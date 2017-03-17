Peter Coyote Talks About His Newest Movie

Listen Live Now!
Peter Coyote joined John Carney to talk about his career and his new movie, Americana. This movie is about an alcoholic film editor puts together the pieces of his movie star sister’s murder.
