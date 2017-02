Peter Hook of New Order and Joy Division Talks About His New Book And His Career

Peter Hook was a founding member of New Order and Joy Division now he has a book out talking about his time with New Order. Peter joined Martin to talk about the book and his career.

Peter Hook was a founding member of New Order and Joy Division now he has a book out talking about his time with New Order. Peter joined Martin to talk about the book and his career.

By Brady Hempen