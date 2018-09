St. Louis, MO (AP) Planned Parenthood says abortions will stop at its Columbia clinic after Oct. 1 unless a federal judge blocks enforcement of one of Missouri’s abortion restrictions. The organization is asking for a court order to stop Missouri from requiring doctors at the Columbia location to get admitting privileges at nearby hospitals in order to perform abortions. The organization says enforcing the requirement would mean St. Louis would be the only site that can provide abortions.