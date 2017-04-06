Plans For A Sports Complex In Chesterfield To Be Unveiled

Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) Plans are in the works to build a $55-millon sports complex in Chesterfield Valley.

On Thursday night, the Baseball and Softball Education (BASE) Foundation will unveil its proposal during a fundraiser at Ballpark Village for the POWERplex, a 74-plus-acre campus to include dual-sport domes, multiple turfed fields, and educational facilities aimed at attracting traveling youth and amateur sports teams from across the county.

“The energy and excitement around the POWERplex project continues to grow,” said Rick Sems, President of the BASE Foundation Board of Directors.

“Today, we share some incredible contributions from individuals, companies, and community leaders who believe in making St. Louis a great youth sports town,” added Sems.

Sems says he projects that POWERplex would draw 1.25 million annual visitors to the facility by hosting up to 70 major events and tournaments each year.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Manager Mike Matheny is serving as the lead ambassador for the project. He says this isn’t “just a sports megaplex.”

“A major component will be the Sinquefield Center for Human Development, a state-of-the-art education facility where thousands of young athletes will receive BASE training.” Matheny explained.

St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger says he supports the project and plans to assist with the many infrastructure needs on the north side of I-64/40, required for the project to become a reality.

“We are lagging behind other cities in our youth sports facilities,” said Stenger.

“As a result, we lose millions of dollars in revenue every year to other destinations including Indianapolis, Memphis, Kansas City and even Peoria.” Stenger added.

The complex would be built along North Outer 40 Road in the Chesterfield Valley. Supporters say this will complement the existing Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex athletic fields.

The project’s developers are Big Sports Properties, LLC. Leaders with BSP say they plan to announce future partners including family entertainment venues, hotels, restaurants, retailers and medical offices, all located on the sports campus.

Each for-profit partner on the campus will share a fixed percent of all sales and revenues with the BASE Foundation for project viability and long-term sustainability.

Project leaders also say no public subsidies are expected for the campus development. All sports facilities will be financed through private investment, community philanthropy and traditional lending sources.