( KTRS ) Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the city of Shrewsbury.

Monday morning officers were called to a residence in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered two victims, each with a gunshot wound. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene. An adult female was transported to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police say that the investigation has revealed the male, 45 yr old Christopher Daly, shot the female, 41 yr Kenna Day, and then himself.

The incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide. Police say the couple knew each other.