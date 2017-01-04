Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

 

 January 4, 2017 @ 8:00 pm Mizzou vs LSU

You are here: Home \ Local \ Police ask for help to catch robbery suspect from crime in November

Police ask for help to catch robbery suspect from crime in November

Local

Police ask for help to catch robbery suspect from crime in November

(KTRS) – St. Louis County Police are still working to find the man who robbed an Affton-area gas station at gun point last year. Police say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on the night of November 23 at the BP gas station in the 8500 block of Morganford. We have a picture of the suspect […]

Written by:
2017/01/04 2:31 PM
Police ask for help to catch robbery suspect from crime in November

(KTRS) – St. Louis County Police are still working to find the man who robbed an Affton-area gas station at gun point last year.

Police say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on the night of November 23 at the BP gas station in the 8500 block of Morganford. We have a picture of the suspect at ktrs.com. Anyone with information is asked to call county police or CrimeStoppers.

Tagged:
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By Colin Jeffery

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!