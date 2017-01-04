Police ask for help to catch robbery suspect from crime in November

(KTRS) – St. Louis County Police are still working to find the man who robbed an Affton-area gas station at gun point last year. Police say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on the night of November 23 at the BP gas station in the 8500 block of Morganford. We have a picture of the suspect […]
(KTRS) – St. Louis County Police are still working to find the man who robbed an Affton-area gas station at gun point last year.
Police say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on the night of November 23 at the BP gas station in the 8500 block of Morganford. We have a picture of the suspect at ktrs.com. Anyone with information is asked to call county police or CrimeStoppers.
