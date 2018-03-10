IMPERIAL, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose burned body was found just off a road in Jefferson County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the badly burned body was found Friday afternoon in Imperial, on a patch of gravel just off Sulphur Springs Road. Imperial is about 25 miles south of St. Louis.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found by workers who were cleaning up debris in the area.

Investigators believe the woman’s body was put there within the last four days and was burned on site. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death, which investigators believe happened elsewhere.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating.



