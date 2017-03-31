Police called to cutting at North County Recreation Complex

( KTRS ) Police in North County say a fight between two women, involving knife, led to both of them going to hospital.

The incident began around 6pm last night at the North County Recreation Complex.

Police say the two women got into an argument, that had something to do with their children. That argument progressed into a fight and one woman produced a knife. Both women suffered cuts as a result and were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.