Police Chief Sam Dotson Talks About “The First 48” Show Coming To St. Louis

Police Chief Sam Dotson joined John Carney to talk about “The First 48” coming to St. Louis. “The First 48” is a television show on A&E which shows the importance of the first 48 hours when investigating a homicide. Chief Dotson talked about how they will be working with the show.

2017/01/06 2:33 PM

By Brady Hempen

