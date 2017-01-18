Police Continue To Look For Suspects In Teen’s Murder

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The search continues for two suspects after a teenager was gunned down in north St. Louis. Police say 15-year-old Toni Stevenson was sitting in a car along Thekla in the Walnut Park neighborhood around 7 p.m. Tuesday, when two masked men with assault rifles approached her and opened fire. Toni […]

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The search continues for two suspects after a teenager was gunned down in north St. Louis.

Police say 15-year-old Toni Stevenson was sitting in a car along Thekla in the Walnut Park neighborhood around 7 p.m. Tuesday, when two masked men with assault rifles approached her and opened fire. Toni died at the scene.

Police say she had just returned home from a basketball game when she was ambushed. Toni was a sophomore at Northwest Academy of Law.

Police say they don’t have a motive in the case. This brings the murder count in St. Louis to at least four since the beginning of the year.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371.