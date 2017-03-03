Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home of the Tigers Banner

You are here: Home \ Local \ Police hunting for two suspects that shot at St. Louis County Detectives

Police hunting for two suspects that shot at St. Louis County Detectives

Local

Police hunting for two suspects that shot at St. Louis County Detectives

( KTRS ) Police are hunting for two men who fired at St. Louis County Detectives while they were investigating a scene. The Detectives were reportedly processing a vehicle, believed to be in a crime, in the 6500 block of West Florissant just after noon on Thursday. The two suspects fired several shots, from about […]

Written by:
2017/03/03 2:46 AM
Police hunting for two suspects that shot at St. Louis County Detectives

( KTRS ) Police are hunting for two men who fired at St. Louis County Detectives while they were investigating a scene.

The Detectives were reportedly processing a vehicle, believed to be in a crime, in the 6500 block of West Florissant just after noon on Thursday.

The two suspects fired several shots, from about a 100 yards away and then fled the scene on foot.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.

Tagged: , , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!