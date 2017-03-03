Police hunting for two suspects that shot at St. Louis County Detectives

( KTRS ) Police are hunting for two men who fired at St. Louis County Detectives while they were investigating a scene. The Detectives were reportedly processing a vehicle, believed to be in a crime, in the 6500 block of West Florissant just after noon on Thursday. The two suspects fired several shots, from about […]

The Detectives were reportedly processing a vehicle, believed to be in a crime, in the 6500 block of West Florissant just after noon on Thursday.

The two suspects fired several shots, from about a 100 yards away and then fled the scene on foot.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers 866-371-8477.