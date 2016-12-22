Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Police in Creve Coeur looking for credit union robber

Local

2016/12/22 2:54 AM
Police in Creve Coeur are looking for the suspect who robbed the American Eagle Credit Union on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man walked into the credit union, at 12395 Olive Blvd around 5:30 Tuesday evening, and told workers there that he had a gun. The man then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

