Police in Creve Coeur looking for credit union robber

Police in Creve Coeur are looking for the suspect who robbed the American Eagle Credit Union on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man walked into the credit union, at 12395 Olive Blvd around 5:30 Tuesday evening, and told workers there that he had a gun. The man then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.