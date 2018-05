St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating the death of a toddler in north St. Louis.

Police say emergency crews were called to a home on Labadie on Monday where they found an unresponsive 23-month-old girl. The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

The child has been identified as Jream Polk. There’s no word on what may have caused the child’s death.

The investigation is on-going.