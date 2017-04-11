Police investigate human remains found in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis County police are investigating a grisly discovery that a mushroom hunter made Monday night in North St. Louis County. County Police Sergeant Shawn McGuire says the hunter was in an area in the 11-thousand block of Village North Drive, not far from a retirement home, when he came across a human […]
ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis County police are investigating a grisly discovery that a mushroom hunter made Monday night in North St. Louis County. County Police Sergeant Shawn McGuire says the hunter was in an area in the 11-thousand block of Village North Drive, not far from a retirement home, when he came across a human skull. Searchers discovered more human remains close by. Sergeant McGuire says they believe the body had been in the area for several months and they think it belonged to a male. He says they do not believe foul play was involved but they will learn more as soon as DNA test results are ready.
Anyone with information is asked to call county police at 636-529-8210.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.