Ladue, MO (KTRS) Parents in the Ladue School District are being warned after an elementary school student reported being followed home from school.

Police say the child, who attends Old Bonhomme Elementary School, claims being followed by a man in a black car Wednesday afternoon. That child made it home safely.

The district is telling parents to take extra precautions. The district also noted that a similar incident was reported in another school district earlier this week. No arrests have been made.

The district issued the following statement on its website:

Caution to Parents of Children Walking/Riding to School

Yesterday (Wednesday 10/25) afternoon, there was a report of a child who is a student of Old Bonhomme Elementary School being followed home from school by a man in a black car. The child is safe. However, the Olivette Police Department is investigating, and it is important to note that a similar incident was reported in another jurisdiction earlier this week that was very similar. Until we know more and are able to share that information, we recommend that the parents and children who normally walk or ride their bikes to school use additional precautions. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.