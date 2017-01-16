Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/01/16 1:42 AM
Police investigating after 15 yr old is shot in the leg

( KTRS ) Police are looking for the suspect that shot a 15 yr boy in the leg Sunday.

Authorities report the shooting happened near the intersection of MLK drive and Kingshighway just before 1pm.

The victim, a teen boy, was rushed to hospital in serious but stable condition. The victims identity hasn’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

