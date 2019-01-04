St. Louis, MO (KTRS) — Two men are dead and a third is hospitalized after a shooting in north St. Louis.

Police say the victims were gunned down around 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Minerva. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the third man was conscious and breathing when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The names of the deceased victims haven’t been released. There’s no word on a motive or of any arrests.

These are the first murders in the city of St. Louis since the New Year. There were 186 murders in the city last year.