Police investigating homicide in Central West End.

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are handling the investigation into a double shooting that left one person dead in the Central West End. Police report that the shooting happened around 7:20pm at a BP gas station at the intersection of Delmar and Goodfellow Blvd. One male victim, a man in his 20’s was fatally shot […]

