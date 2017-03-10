Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/03/10 3:38 AM
Police investigating homicide in Central West End.

( KTRS ) Homicide detectives are handling the investigation into a double shooting that left one person dead in the Central West End.

Police report that the shooting happened around 7:20pm at a BP gas station at the intersection of Delmar and Goodfellow Blvd.

One male victim, a man in his 20’s was fatally shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man was shot in the thigh and conscious at the scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to contact the police.

