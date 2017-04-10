Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Home Banner 2

You are here: Home \ Local \ Police investigating late night shooting

Police investigating late night shooting

Local

Police investigating late night shooting

( KTRS ) Police are investigating a late night shooting. Authorities say the shooting happened around midnight last night (MON) near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Euclid. The victim was shot once in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. No further details have been released.

Written by:
2017/04/10 3:43 AM
Police investigating late night shooting

( KTRS ) Police are investigating a late night shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened around midnight last night (MON) near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Euclid.

The victim was shot once in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.

No further details have been released.

Tagged: , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!