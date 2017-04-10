Police investigating late night shooting

( KTRS ) Police are investigating a late night shooting. Authorities say the shooting happened around midnight last night (MON) near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Euclid. The victim was shot once in the back and taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition. No further details have been released.

