St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating after a woman was found with suspected gunshot wounds inside of a crashed vehicle in north St. Louis.

Police say the victim was discovered at just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4200 block of Evans. According to the investigation, it appeared that she had multiple gunshot wounds. She died at the scene.

There’s no further information on the circumstances of the case. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.