St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north county.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Midlothian Road in Glasgow Village around 2:15 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found four victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims are a 27 year old male, 33 year old female, 25 year old male, and a 33 year old male. The victims were transported to a local hospital. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation has revealed the victims were present together within the residence when the suspect or suspects began firing into the home. There’s no word of any arrests.

Anyone with any information should contact St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).