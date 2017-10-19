St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating back to back shootings at the same location in south St. Louis.

On Wednesday night, a 28-year-old man was fatally shot outside of a Shell Gas Station in the 3900 block of South Grand. A 26-year-old man was also hit in the gunfire. He is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Then on Thursday night, a woman was gunned down at that location while attending a vigil for the man who was killed on Wednesday night. She is listed in critical condition.

There’s no official word on whether or not these shootings are related or of any arrests.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.

St. Louis’ murder count is at least at 159 for the year.