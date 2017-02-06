Police investigating Sunday night shooting in Dutchtown

( KTRS ) Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Dutchtown. Authorities report that a male victim was shot in the abdomen in 3400 block of Dunnica just after 8pm last night. Upon arrival officers found the victim conscious and breathing. The suspected shooter is said to be a black male wearing all black […]
( KTRS ) Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting in Dutchtown.
Authorities report that a male victim was shot in the abdomen in 3400 block of Dunnica just after 8pm last night. Upon arrival officers found the victim conscious and breathing.
The suspected shooter is said to be a black male wearing all black clothing.
No further details have been released at this time.
