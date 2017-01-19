Police Investigating Two Murders In North City In Last 24 Hours

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating two homicides in north St. Louis in the last twenty-four hours. The first happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday where one person was shot to death in the 900 block of North Euclid. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests. Police were called to […]
St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police are investigating two homicides in north St. Louis in the last twenty-four hours.
The first happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday where one person was shot to death in the 900 block of North Euclid. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests.
Police were called to the scene of a shooting around 2:15 a.m. Thursday in the 800-block of Canaan. The victim was rushed to the hospital, but later died. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. There’s no word of any arrests in this case either.
This brings the St. Louis murder count to at least six since the start of the year.
