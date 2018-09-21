ST. LOUIS (KTRS) St. Louis County police are looking for a woman they say tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl while she waited for a school bus in south county this morning.

Police say the girl the girl was at the intersection of West Ripa and Lark Avenue about 7:30 Friday morning when a vehicle pulled up and a woman got out of the car and approached her. The girl refused the woman’s demand that she get in the car. Police say the woman became upset and returned to her car after attracting the attention of witnesses. Police are looking for a a white female in her 20s with blond hair with a pink stripe in it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (866) 371-TIPS.