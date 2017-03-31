Police looking for bank robbery suspect

( KTRS ) Police in St. Louis are looking for a woman that robbed a bank Thursday afternoon. Police say the female suspect, a black woman thought to be in the late 20’s, walked into the Regions Bank on Hampton Ave around 2:20pm yesterday. She then approached the teller and handed her a note announcing […]
( KTRS ) Police in St. Louis are looking for a woman that robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.
Police say the female suspect, a black woman thought to be in the late 20’s, walked into the Regions Bank on Hampton Ave around 2:20pm yesterday. She then approached the teller and handed her a note announcing a robbery.
The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect, appears to be 25-30-years old, approximately 5’5″, 115-130 lbs. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a brown wig and carrying a small black purse.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.