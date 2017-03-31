Police looking for bank robbery suspect

( KTRS ) Police in St. Louis are looking for a woman that robbed a bank Thursday afternoon.

Police say the female suspect, a black woman thought to be in the late 20’s, walked into the Regions Bank on Hampton Ave around 2:20pm yesterday. She then approached the teller and handed her a note announcing a robbery.

The suspect then fled the bank on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect, appears to be 25-30-years old, approximately 5’5″, 115-130 lbs. She was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a brown wig and carrying a small black purse.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).