Sauget, IL (KTRS) Police need the public’s help in finding three people in connection with the murder of a man at a metro-east bar.

Police say 34-year-old Christopher Moses left Pops Nightclub on Friday. He later was found shot to death in his truck on Route 3 near the I-55 /64 Interchange.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Michael Lewis at 618-201-0070 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-TIPS.