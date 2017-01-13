Police: Man shot in back late Thursday night

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating a late night shooting. Police say the incident happened just after 10:30 Thursday night near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lalite Ave. One victim, a male in his 20’s, was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers say he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. No […]

