Police: Man shot in back late Thursday night

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating a late night shooting. Police say the incident happened just after 10:30 Thursday night near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lalite Ave. One victim, a male in his 20’s, was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers say he was conscious and breathing when they arrived. No […]

2017/01/13 1:24 AM
( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating a late night shooting.

Police say the incident happened just after 10:30 Thursday night near the intersection of Goodfellow and Lalite Ave.

One victim, a male in his 20’s, was found with a gunshot wound to the back. Officers say he was conscious and breathing when they arrived.

No further details have been released at this time.

