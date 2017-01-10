Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Police: Man shot in the leg Monday evening on Riverview

Local

2017/01/10 1:52 AM
Police: Man shot in the leg Monday evening on Riverview

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Monday evening.

Investigators say the victim was shot just after 7 pm in the 8900 block of Riverview.

The man, in his 20’s, was taken from the scene to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No other details have been released at this time.

