Police: Man shot in the leg Monday evening on Riverview

( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Monday evening. Investigators say the victim was shot just after 7 pm in the 8900 block of Riverview. The man, in his 20’s, was taken from the scene to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition. No […]
( KTRS ) Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Monday evening.
Investigators say the victim was shot just after 7 pm in the 8900 block of Riverview.
The man, in his 20’s, was taken from the scene to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
No other details have been released at this time.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.