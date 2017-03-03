Police Need Public’s Help In Solving Horrific Animal Abuse Case

Belleville, IL (KTRS) Belleville Police need the public’s help in solving a horrific case of animal abuse. Police say a city worker found the body of a black female pit bull or pit bull mix dog on Thursday morning in a wooded area in the 400 block of Catawba, located behind the former Stag Brewery. […]

Police say a city worker found the body of a black female pit bull or pit bull mix dog on Thursday morning in a wooded area in the 400 block of Catawba, located behind the former Stag Brewery. The dog had multiple stab wounds and had been strangled.

Police hope that a photo of the dog’s paws will help lead to her identity and who killed her. The photo shows that the dogs nails had been painted pink and yellow. More information is available on the Facebook page of the Belleville Police Department.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212.