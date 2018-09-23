St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A St. Louis police recruit is recovering after accidentally being shot during a dog attack.

Police say the recruit was accompanying two officers and another recruit on a ride along late Saturday afternoon when they were called to a disturbance at a home in the 7700 block of Alaska Avenue in south St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden said when they arrived at the residence a woman opened the door and and did not restrain a pit bull before the dog lunged at officers. That’s when an officer began shooting at the dog and the recruit was stuck in the wrist by a stray bullet. She was taken to the hospital and was expected to be released Saturday night.

The dog was hit in the gunfire and picked up by the Humane Society.