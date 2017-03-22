Police Release New Photos In MetroLink Assault And Fatal Shooting

St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Police have released new photos of “persons of interests” connected to the assault and fatal shooting at the Busch Stadium Metrolink Station on Sunday night.

This comes after police cleared a “person of interest” they were seeking. A surveillance photo of that man was released to the media on Monday. Wednesday morning police announced that they located that man and said “he was no longer a person of interest.

Sunday night’s shooting at the Busch Stadium Metrolink station is now being investigated as a homicide after one of the victims died.

Police say 57-year-old Mac Payne died Tuesday afternoon being shot by amid an assault on the train. Investigators say Payne was struck by a stray bullet from a gun that was used in an assault on board a train that had just pulled into the station. They say a 51-year-old man and his 29-year-old son were riding on a westbound train in Illinois when a group of four males and two females boarded the train in the metro east.

The group harassed the father and son for money, and when the son handed over cash, one of the suspects hit him with a handgun. The gun then went off and a bullet struck Payne, who was standing on the station platform. The group of attackers then fled the scene.

The man and his son suffered facial injuries from the attack.

Police have released the following information on the six “persons of interest” being sought:

Subject #1- Black male wearing a dark grey hooded jacket with a black skull cap underneath with white lettering and dark jeans

Subject #2- Black male wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt and light sweat pants

Subject #3- Black male wearing a black or navy Polo hooded jacket, with a black skull cap underneath and light sweat pants

Subject #4- Black male with a heavy build, wearing an army green puffy coat with a hood and medium dreadlocks

Subject #5- Black female wearing a white vest with a dark shirt underneath and bright blue pants

Subject #6- Black female wearing a black jacket with pink on the sleeves and black pants, with long braids

Anyone with any information is urged to call St. Louis Police at 314-231-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).