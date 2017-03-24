Police release picture of suspected vehicle in fatal hit and run

( KTRS ) More information has been released after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday night in north St. Louis County. The victim has now been identified as 68 yr old Erick Kimani, 68, of St. Louis County. He was struck after 8 p.m. near N. Lindbergh and Mondoubleau Lane. Upon arrival, officers […]

The victim has now been identified as 68 yr old Erick Kimani, 68, of St. Louis County. He was struck after 8 p.m. near N. Lindbergh and Mondoubleau Lane.

Upon arrival, officers found him unresponsive, lying on the pavement of Lindbergh and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the man, fled immediately. Police say the suspect vehicle is a silver or gold four door passenger car with heavy window tint and it will have noticeable front end damage.

Police ask anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.