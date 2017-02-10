Police Release Surveillance Images Of Suspects In Spanish Lake Subway Robbery

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/02/10 8:04 AM

Spanish Lake, MO  –  St. Louis County Police need the public’s help in finding two suspects wanted in an armed robbery at a Spanish Lake restaurant.

Police have released surveillance images from the hold up Tuesday night at the Subway Restaurant

on Larimore Road. Those images show the two suspects entering  the restaurant and approaching the counter. One of the suspects displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the register.

After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects fled on foot. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).

