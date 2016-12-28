Police respond to double shooting near Dr. MLK

( KTRS ) Authorities are investigating a double shooting. Police say the shooting took place just before 11 pm Tuesday night near the intersection of Whittier and Dr Martin Luther King Drive. Two victims were found at the scene and taken to an area hospital, their conditions remain unknown at this time.

