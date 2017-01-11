Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

Mailing List ButtonSign up for our Mailing List!

Mizzou vs Auburn Final Scores 2017

You are here: Home \ Local \ Police respond to shooting on N. Kingshighway

Police respond to shooting on N. Kingshighway

Local

Police respond to shooting on N. Kingshighway

( KTRS ) Police report that a man was shot late Tuesday night. The victim was shot once in the leg around 10:30pm on N. Kingshighway Blvd. The exact location hasn’t been released at this time. The man was taken to an area hospital and and listed in stable condition.

Written by:
2017/01/11 2:57 AM
Police respond to shooting on N. Kingshighway

( KTRS ) Police report that a man was shot late Tuesday night.

The victim was shot once in the leg around 10:30pm on N. Kingshighway Blvd.

The exact location hasn’t been released at this time.

The man was taken to an area hospital and and listed in stable condition.

Tagged: , , , ,
Share:
  • googleplus
  • linkedin
  • tumblr
  • rss
  • pinterest
  • mail

By News

Related posts

Support KTRS Sponsors

KTRS On Facebook

KTRS On Twitter

Error, no group ID set! Check your syntax!