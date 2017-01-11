Police respond to shooting on N. Kingshighway

( KTRS ) Police report that a man was shot late Tuesday night. The victim was shot once in the leg around 10:30pm on N. Kingshighway Blvd. The exact location hasn’t been released at this time. The man was taken to an area hospital and and listed in stable condition.
