Police respond to shooting on N. Kingshighway

( KTRS ) Police report that a man was shot late Tuesday night. The victim was shot once in the leg around 10:30pm on N. Kingshighway Blvd. The exact location hasn’t been released at this time. The man was taken to an area hospital and and listed in stable condition.

