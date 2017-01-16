Police say a man died Sunday night after shooting himself in the leg

( KTRS ) Authorities say a man died Sunday night after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The shooting happened around 8pm in the 1300 block of South Grand. Police were initially called for shooting, but have now classed the incident as an accidental injury. At this time no further details have been released. The […]

