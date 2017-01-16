Police say a man died Sunday night after shooting himself in the leg

( KTRS ) Authorities say a man died Sunday night after accidentally shooting himself in the leg. The shooting happened around 8pm in the 1300 block of South Grand. Police were initially called for shooting, but have now classed the incident as an accidental injury. At this time no further details have been released. The […]
( KTRS ) Authorities say a man died Sunday night after accidentally shooting himself in the leg.
The shooting happened around 8pm in the 1300 block of South Grand.
Police were initially called for shooting, but have now classed the incident as an accidental injury. At this time no further details have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.