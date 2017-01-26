Police say man was found shot and uncooperative

( KTRS ) Police reporting and incident on an assault Wednesday night. Not much has been released at this time. Police are only saying that a man was shot in the 4700 block of Hammett, around 8:25 pm. He was found conscious and breathing but was uncooperative with officers. The circumstances of the incident are unknown […]
( KTRS ) Police reporting and incident on an assault Wednesday night.
Not much has been released at this time. Police are only saying that a man was shot in the 4700 block of Hammett, around 8:25 pm.
He was found conscious and breathing but was uncooperative with officers.
The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.
© Copyright 2016 All Rights Reserved KTRS
Download Android App | Download Apple App
Follow @550KTRS on Twitter | Like KTRS on Facebook
spamblockers | Web Design by Link Rep Web Design and SEO
You must be logged in to post a comment.