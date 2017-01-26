Police say man was found shot and uncooperative

Listen Now ButtonListen Live Now!

2017/01/26
( KTRS ) Police reporting and incident on an assault Wednesday night.

Not much has been released at this time. Police are only saying that a man was shot in the 4700 block of Hammett, around 8:25 pm.

He was found conscious and breathing but was uncooperative with officers.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

By News

