Police say man was found shot and uncooperative

( KTRS ) Police reporting and incident on an assault Wednesday night. Not much has been released at this time. Police are only saying that a man was shot in the 4700 block of Hammett, around 8:25 pm. He was found conscious and breathing but was uncooperative with officers. The circumstances of the incident are unknown […]

